CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Down 80.4% in August

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the August 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSL stock opened at $109.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.58. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16.

Get CSL alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Macquarie cut CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.