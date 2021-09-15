CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Raised by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 169.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 63,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,758,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 94,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,957,884. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.