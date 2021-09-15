Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Shares of CMI traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,287. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

