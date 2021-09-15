CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.23 and last traded at $58.42. 3,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,043,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CureVac by 260.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

