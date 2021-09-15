Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 15,559 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $291,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 212 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $4,123.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,132,750.22.

On Monday, August 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $668,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $248,386.05.

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $84,020.20.

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00.

NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $447.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.