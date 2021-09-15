Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 15,559 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $291,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 212 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $4,123.40.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,132,750.22.
- On Monday, August 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $668,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $248,386.05.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $84,020.20.
- On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $202,106.24.
- On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $256,033.44.
- On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $167,400.00.
NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $447.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
