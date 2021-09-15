cVault.finance Price Hits $16,565.72 on Top Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $16,565.72 or 0.34458566 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $165.66 million and $301,234.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00148561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.69 or 0.00837644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046178 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.