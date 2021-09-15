D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.83. 22,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,344. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

