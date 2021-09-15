DAEX (DAX) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $5,544.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00066259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00145382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00839808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046594 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.