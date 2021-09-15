Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after buying an additional 1,660,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,279 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

