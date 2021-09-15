Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

