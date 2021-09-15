Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $881,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.