Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 791.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68.

