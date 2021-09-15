Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC stock opened at $96.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.41. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

