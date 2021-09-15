Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $458.41 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

