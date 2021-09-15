Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18,295.2% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $458.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.44. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

