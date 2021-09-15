Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after buying an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after purchasing an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,753,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.