Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

