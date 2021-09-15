Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in August

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the August 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,813. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNKEY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

