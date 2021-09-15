Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 638,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $43,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,726,000 after purchasing an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after purchasing an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,663,000 after purchasing an additional 476,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of DAR opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

