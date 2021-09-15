Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $2,069,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

