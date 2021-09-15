DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.15

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.15 and last traded at $86.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

DCCPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

