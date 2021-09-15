Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s (NASDAQ:DCRCU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of DCRCU opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRCU. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,430,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,845,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

