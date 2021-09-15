DEEPSPACE Price Tops $0.0335 on Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $26,895.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00075582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00126377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00176591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.35 or 0.07324321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,232.04 or 1.00321324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00887639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,828,806 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,685 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

