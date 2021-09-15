Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of DDF stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

