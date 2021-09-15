Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.56% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMM. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,111,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,567 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 5,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $206,438.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

