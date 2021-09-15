Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CAO Sells $11,104.74 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CAO Nilah Staskus sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $11,104.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,418.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.14. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 885,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 69,988 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.3% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 171.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter.

DK has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

