Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.23% from the company’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €161.08 ($189.51).

ETR:DHER opened at €126.75 ($149.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €124.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €117.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion and a PE ratio of -15.15.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

