Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report sales of $26.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $9.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 183.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $100.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $170.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $92.30 million, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $300,454.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,118,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.76. 17,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.31 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

