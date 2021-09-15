Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Raised to C$2.40 at TD Securities

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$2.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DML. Raymond James boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.26.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

TSE DML traded up C$0.18 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.45. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.03.

In other Denison Mines news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$1,166,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,920.25. Also, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns -13,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($24,925.32). Insiders sold 850,550 shares of company stock worth $1,507,850 in the last three months.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.