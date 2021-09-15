Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 5.3%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares were down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 140,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 291.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 178,730 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

