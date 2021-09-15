Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.53.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$145.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.32 billion and a PE ratio of 25.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$161.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$138.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,765,999,385.83. Insiders sold a total of 4,808,879 shares of company stock valued at $781,510,154 over the last three months.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

