Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.71. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.53.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$145.73 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$161.15. The company has a market cap of C$103.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$137.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Insiders have sold 4,808,879 shares of company stock valued at $781,510,154 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

