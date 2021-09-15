DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $3,060,327.66 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total transaction of $3,060,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DXCM opened at $542.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $497.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.02. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $559.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,443,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.