DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $3,060,327.66 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total transaction of $3,060,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
DXCM opened at $542.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $497.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.02. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $559.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.
DexCom Company Profile
DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.
