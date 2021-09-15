DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.450-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52 billion-$11.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.90 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.25.

Shares of DKS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.16. 26,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,431. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

