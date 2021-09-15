Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $33,852,311. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Shares of DLR traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,081. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

