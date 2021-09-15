Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,685 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Digital Realty Trust worth $333,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $33,852,311. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

