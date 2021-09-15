DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

NYSE DBRG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,731. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

