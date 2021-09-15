Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average of $86.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.