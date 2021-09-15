Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

DCBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCBO opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.12.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

