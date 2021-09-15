Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -324.12. Docebo has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). Equities analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

