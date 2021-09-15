Dohj LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,198 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after buying an additional 406,066 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after buying an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after buying an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,986,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.59. 52,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,010. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20.

