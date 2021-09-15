Dohj LLC Invests $238,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,507 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,273,000 after acquiring an additional 204,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

HES stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 52,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.61 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

