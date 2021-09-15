Dohj LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Dohj LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $349,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.01. The company had a trading volume of 48,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,957. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.