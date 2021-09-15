Dohj LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
DIS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.54. 208,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,566,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.70 billion, a PE ratio of 299.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.
The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.