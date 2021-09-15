Dohj LLC Sells 456 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dohj LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.54.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $10.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $655.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,907. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.61. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $312.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

