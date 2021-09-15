Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock Position Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,676,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at about $12,540,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at about $31,804,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 42.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 75,382 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPG. UBS Group began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $470.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

