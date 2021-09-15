Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dover by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.60 and a 200-day moving average of $152.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

