Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 135 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,275. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

