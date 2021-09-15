Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.81. 136,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396,717. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39.

