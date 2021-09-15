Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,289 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $179,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $459.31. 24,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

